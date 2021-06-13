Harley-Davidson Stealth 280 Is Anything But Sneaky

If you weren’t looking, you would never have guessed how diverse the German custom motorcycle industry is. With a clear inclination toward all things Harley, several shops across the European country have made a name for themselves by modifying Milwaukee machines for local and foreign customers, but also for the competitions organized by the bike maker itself.
One of the newest names on this scene in Germany is Bad Boy Customs. Set up in 2014, the garage is generally in the business of selling home-brewed body parts for Harley machines, meant to transform each of them into what they perceive as being “a work of art.”
We’ll be covering over the following weeks several of the Bad Boy builds, and we’ve already kicked things off with the Black Matt 280 last week. Now comes this thing here, called in the shop’s inventory Stealth 280.
Despite its name, the two-wheeler is probably an apparition that will certainly not go unnoticed wherever it goes. Responsible for that is, of course, the blackness of the thing, but also the massive look of the two-wheeler, and the insane noise the engine must make.
Custom 18- and 19-inch wheels are what make the thing move along, and there are a lot of additions to be seen as the bike passes down the road. We’ve got custom covers all over, a new rear fender, a new saddle to support the rider, and an exhaust system to die for, curving down to the surface of the road to make the Harley stand out even more.
The bike rides on an air suspension, meaning it can be set up either to look stunning while stationary, or to allow a smooth ride down the road.
The price of the Stealth 280 is not known, but generally Bad Boy sells its creations for over 35,000 euros, which would be close to $43,000 at today’s exchange rates.
