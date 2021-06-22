Carbon-Clad Harley-Davidson No. 1 Is All Sorts of Custom Black

For a long time now, carbon has become one of the most coveted materials in the auto industry. Used for anything from wheels and body components to dashboards and interior trim, it seems like there’s nothing this versatile material can’t be shaped into.
The motorcycle industry was quick to adopt the material too, but in this case we’re talking more about functional uses than aesthetic ones. That doesn’t necessarily apply to the project we have here, though.
What you’re looking at is a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that has long lost its original appearance thanks to extensive use of carbon. The bike, titled simply Carbon No. 1, is the work of a German shop that goes by the name Bad Boy Customs, whose work we’ve featured before.
These guys seem to have a real thing for the color black on their builds, and we’ve already seen that on the Stealth 280, for instance. We’re seeing this inclination once again here, only this time in the form of carbon and all sorts of other blacks.
According to Bad Boy, all the body parts of the motorcycle were wrapped in carbon by a “specialist,” and then “7 layers of clear lacquer were applied for the perfect finish.” It took the builders six months to get the project ready, but work on it did not include only the addition of carbon.
Riding on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, the bike also comes with glossy black brake calipers, a matt black frame, and pretty much black everything.
There are several custom bits to be seen here, including various covers, the front fender, exhaust system, or handlebar. Also worthy of a mention is the air ride suspension the shop used for the build.
The exact cost of the added hardware is not known, but we were able to find prices for some of the parts used on the project (not the carbon bits), and we ended up with a figure of close to 8,000 euros, which is about $9,500 at today’s exchange rates.
What you’re looking at is a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that has long lost its original appearance thanks to extensive use of carbon. The bike, titled simply Carbon No. 1, is the work of a German shop that goes by the name Bad Boy Customs, whose work we’ve featured before.
These guys seem to have a real thing for the color black on their builds, and we’ve already seen that on the Stealth 280, for instance. We’re seeing this inclination once again here, only this time in the form of carbon and all sorts of other blacks.
According to Bad Boy, all the body parts of the motorcycle were wrapped in carbon by a “specialist,” and then “7 layers of clear lacquer were applied for the perfect finish.” It took the builders six months to get the project ready, but work on it did not include only the addition of carbon.
Riding on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, the bike also comes with glossy black brake calipers, a matt black frame, and pretty much black everything.
There are several custom bits to be seen here, including various covers, the front fender, exhaust system, or handlebar. Also worthy of a mention is the air ride suspension the shop used for the build.
The exact cost of the added hardware is not known, but we were able to find prices for some of the parts used on the project (not the carbon bits), and we ended up with a figure of close to 8,000 euros, which is about $9,500 at today’s exchange rates.