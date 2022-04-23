Custom Chevy Silverado Seems Terrified of Hauling, Needs to Work on Its Phobias

Unless that revised stance is backed up by an adjustable air suspension that can lift the whole body at the push of a button (or would that be at the flick of a switch?), the only trips this Chevrolet Silverado will take will be to the local grocery store.
Nonetheless, since we do not really think that a tiny leaf would actually pose a threat to that shiny bumper, we’ll move on to the rest of the modifications, such as the fresh finish, new grille, tinted headlights, tweaked bowtie emblems at both ends, and privacy windows all around.
Now, you might be wondering why we haven’t said anything about the wheels yet, so let’s check this box too. The double-spoke alloys, with an intricate pattern, wrapped in very thin rubber, sport Vossen center caps, and that’s because this is the company behind them.
Designed specifically for trucks and SUVs, the six-lug set is dubbed the HF6-5. A quick look on Vossen’s website reveals that the 9.5x20-inch ones start at $2,569 for the complete set, and the 9.5x22- and 10x24-inch can be ordered from $2,996 and $3,396 respectively. The alloys can be had in five standard and five custom finishes, and they can be accessorized with the company’s valve stem caps, and billet sport center caps. License plate frames are available as well.
Since they are the latest addition to the HF6 series, these wheels are a rather rare appearance. At the time of writing, we could only find two SUVs that were equipped with the HF6-5, and those were the Jeep Wagoneer and the Cadillac Escalade. The pictured Chevrolet Silverado is not the first truck to sit on them, as Vossen has also fitted a Ford F-150 with the same set, and it also features a lowering module for added visual drama.
