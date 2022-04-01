Florida BMW M3 Learns You Can't Spell 'Beach' Without 'I' – The 'T' Is a Bonus

More on this:

1 BMW M3 Owner Trades It In for 2022 Honda Civic Si, the Deal Makes Sense

2 When You Pay $9 Million for a License Plate, an $800,000 Rolls-Royce Seems Cheap

3 Show You Have Money to Burn With the $2 Million CASH Vanity Plate

4 Purple Lamborghini Urus Calls South Carolina Home

5 Satin Black Corvette C8 Looks Naughty, License Plate Says It All