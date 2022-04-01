Florida BMW M3 Learns You Can't Spell 'Beach' Without 'I' – The 'T' Is a Bonus

Having obsessively covered the new-gen BMW M3 (and M4) topic, going from making fun of the bucktooth grille to reminding ourselves that it is still a proper driver’s car, there isn’t really anything left to report on anymore. Or is it?
That’s a rhetorical question, so let’s move on to yet another copy of the premium compact sports sedan that has made its way to the web courtesy of Vossen. It’s the wheels that drew us to it initially, and we only decided to stay because of the license plate – and you can kind of understand why, can’t you?
Registered in Florida, it has an interesting choice of words that can be interpreted in a number of different ways – hence the rather trippy title. Elsewhere, it is basically your run-of-the-mill modern BMW M3, save for the aforementioned upgrade meant to fill the wheel arches a bit more than the stock offering.
Dubbed the EVO-3, the alloys were designed to fit a generous number of vehicles. This is why Vossen has currently equipped them not only to this BMW M3, but to the M4 as well. The Porsche 911, Ferrari 458, McLaren 650S, 600LT, 720S, Lamborghini Huracan, and Audi R8 run on them too, and so do the Bentley Continental GT, Bentayga, and Lamborghini Urus.
As a result, they are not exactly on the exclusive side of the aftermarket wheel offering, yet they can be personalized, with the company stating that they're available in no less than 48 different finishes. The sizing options vary from 19 to 24 inches, and it is the latter set that is obviously the priciest, with Vossen asking $10,000 for it. The 19-inch ones are $2,000 more affordable, and for the 20-inch set, which appears to equip the pictured M3, you are looking at a minimum of $8,400 in total.
