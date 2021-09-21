Slammed 2021 Ford F-150 Platinum Benefits From Every Inch of Its 24" Vossen Wheels

4 650-HP Ford Bronco vs. 40-HP Honda Grom Drag Race Is Crazy On Every Level

There are multiple reasons behind its success, with brand loyalty being an important one, but it wouldn't have got where it is without being a darn good vehicle, that's for sure. Being a truck means practicality, reliability, and durability are probably the three most important features, yet not everyone buys their pickups with the same plans in mind.This 2021 F-150 Platinum presents a very strong case to support that statement. You won't see this truck hauling or towing - not so much because it can't (though that lowered suspension would definitely pose some problems with heavier loads), but because its owner probably has a different vehicle for those kinds of needs.This F-150 is a project. Somebody wanted to make a head-turning vehicle out of America's best-selling - and thus most ubiquitous - model. In fact, we take that back: this isn't a project, it's a challenge. How do you make someone notice a vehicle the likes of which they've probably seen a few dozen times that very day? You go for the unexpected.Modding trucks usually revolves around making them more off-road-worthy, putting bigger tires, jacking up the suspension, mounting bull bars and winches at the front, and at least one light bar on top. Well, when people expect you to go one way, the best way to stop them in their tracks is to go the exact opposite one.Not only did the F-150 Platinum not have its suspension lifted, but it's actually been dropped considerably. How much? Just enough to fit a set of 24-inch Vossen HF6-2 wheels under those arches without any risk of scraping. Yeah, the Platinum's original 20s just didn't cut it anymore as they were both too small and too utilitarian.Instead, the elegant build received the much larger (even the Limited trim has to make do with 22s) aftermarket rims featuring a matching Silver Polished finish to the truck's bodywork. Slammed pickup trucks may not be the rarest occurrences anymore as more and more people use them as lifestyle vehicles rather than workhorses, yet spotting one will still come across as a break from the ordinary. Especially when it's such a clean build as this F-150.