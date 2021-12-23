White Chevy Silverado 1500 RST on Vossen Wheels Is the Stormtrooper Truck of Choice

Have you ever noticed how white becomes pretty much any large pickup truck? Sure, it’s the basic color that many tend to go for just so they don’t end up spending more on any of the other available hues. However, white also works on non-base spec variants, especially if they happen to be wearing sporty body kits and large custom wheels.
Such is the case here with this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST, caught posing on 24-inch gloss black HF6-2 Vossen wheels. They cost $849 apiece, but you can also get them with smaller diameters, where you’d spend $649 apiece on the 20-inch ones.
In terms of finishes, you can get the HF6-2s in tinted matte bronze, brushed matte black, polished silver, tinted matte gunmetal, satin silver, satin bronze, satin black, anthracite and gloss black, like you see here.
Aside from the wheels, this truck also stands out because of the body kit, consisting of a custom front spoiler, side skirts and a custom rear spoiler. It’s also important to point out that the RST trim was a pretty good choice.
It’s a middle of the field trim, so to speak, offering the following features as standard on 2022MY trucks: keyless open and start, body-color center grille bar, bumpers and door handles, LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power driver seat with power lumbar control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, two charge-only USB ports for second row (Double Cab and Crew Cab), front 40/20/40 split-bench with underseat storage and the Trailering Package (hitch, connectors, Hitch Guidance).
As for powertrain configurations, if you fancy an RST-spec 2022 Silverado, you can then choose between three setups in the 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with the 8-speed automatic, the 3.0L Duramax turbodiesel straight six with the 10-speed auto, or the 6.2L EcoTec3 V8, also with the 10-speed.
The latter is, of course, the most capable configuration, offering you peak outputs of 420 hp and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque.
