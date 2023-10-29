Custom Camper Van Is Home to a Chef, Features a Full Kitchen Inside a Cozy Rustic Interior

I've covered many camper van conversions here on autoevolution. While I mainly focus on the rigs, I find it worthwhile to also present the owner's story, especially since it's always reflected in the design and features you can find on vehicles. Today, I'll be talking about Nikki, a personal chef/caterer who has been living in a custom camper van for the last four years.
Nikki had been working as a personal chef for more than a decade before moving into a van. Nikki's story isn't that different from other van dwellers – she felt burnt out, the pay wasn't that good, and she needed a change.
Nikki met Abi, who had been traveling in a van for quite a while and felt inspired to try this lifestyle. So, three months later, they bought a van and spent a year building it out. Then, they got married and hit the road.
Their van of choice is a 2004 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which they named "Towanda." The two purchased the vehicle in 2018 from a towing company in South Carolina. When the pandemic hit, they wanted to breathe new life into the rig. Luckily, one of their social media followers was kind enough to host them for five months, offering them the space and tools necessary to transform the van.
Before we take a closer look at the rig, let me tell you about the couple's budget. They initially bought the base vehicle for $6,000 (€5,664), and the two conversions they carried out throughout the years amounted to about $19,000 (€17,937), bringing the total price of this tiny home on wheels to around $25,000 (€23,601).
Fast forward to the present, and Nikki has been traveling for four and a half years inside a van. Three and a half of those were spent with her wife, but she realized she needed the space for herself, so they now each have their own camper, and they travel together.
I've seen this before with other van life couples – spending time together 24/7 in such a compact space doesn't work for everybody. Some couples design their rigs in such a way that the interior areas feel separated for more privacy, or each partner takes time off for themselves. Others, like Nikki and Abi, need to have an entire space all for themselves.
But enough story time – let's see what this camper is all about. One of the first things you'll notice about Towanda is that it's fully painted with a Raptor Liner protective coating, a popular choice among van dwellers. Not only does it protect against dust, dirt, and small debris, but it also acts as an insulator and prevents rust from spreading.
At the rear, you'll discover a hitch-mounted bike rack carrying two Lectric e-bikes. I fully recommend having an e-bike with you when living in a mobile home. Among other benefits, most e-bike models will offer more than enough range for a grocery run, and you also get to explore your surroundings in a fun and engaging way.
To get on top of the van, you'll have to use the rear ladder. Once you're up there, you'll find a decently sized roof deck, two fans, and three 200 W solar panels.
To add some personality to the van, Nikki added a few decorations. You'll notice stickers from all the natural parks they visited. Moreover, the couple drew a map on the hood and filled in all the states they have visited so far. To be more specific, the duo traveled for more than 80,000 miles (128,748 km) all throughout the United States and Canada.
Step inside, and you'll notice wood all around you. Nikki wanted a rustic feel for the interior – it genuinely looks like a cabin. Nikki is a chef, so of course, this van's kitchen is especially well-equipped.
The kitchen is dead ahead as you enter. It features a spacious countertop, a Dometic fridge/freezer, a deep sink with a water filter, and various storage spaces in the form of overhead cabinets and drawers. What I like about this space is that it's filled with fine design touches that make it unique.
For instance, Nikki installed small keys that keep the overhead cabinets closed while driving. Moreover, the natural stone splashback and the live-edge countertop help create that rustic aesthetic. But my favorite item is the cabinet spice door, which Nikki got from her grandma.
As a chef, Nikki needs to have all sorts of ingredients on board, so she devises a massive floor-to-ceiling pantry. Opposite the pantry, you'll find a three-burner stove/oven combo, a spacious drawer, and some extra counter space.
Next up, we have the living/dining room. It consists of two small benches, an overhead bookshelf, and a pull-out table with a cute dog den underneath it. Unfortunately, Nikki's dog recently passed away, so she might repurpose the space for storage. Another cool feature is a tiny knick-knack drawer right on the edge of the bed.
There's plenty of sleeping space on this camper. Nikki fitted a full-size queen bed with a 6-inch (15-centimeter) memory foam. You'll also notice two small drop-down "nighstands" and a pull-out table. What's more, two overhead cabinets mounted above the bed's end are enough for Nikki to fit most of her clothes.
Oh, by the way, you've probably noticed there isn't any bathroom inside this van. Nikki uses a cassette toilet underneath one of the living room benches. Furthermore, she has a 12 V she can use, but she mainly cares for her hygienic needs using a Planet Fitness membership.
Unfortunately, Nikki didn't share any info regarding her camper's utilities. She said she uses a 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater tank. Besides that, we don't know how powerful her electrical system is, but given that she has 600 W solar panels, it must be advanced enough to allow her to go off-grid for at least a few days.
All in all, this van blends practical features with a stunning wooden design. Most importantly, it enables Nikki to live her dream lifestyle while still being able to cook professionally. I would add that spending $25,000 for this conversion is an excellent deal.
