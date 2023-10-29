Custom Camper Van Is Home to a Chef, Features a Full Kitchen Inside a Cozy Rustic Interior

I've covered many camper van conversions here on autoevolution. While I mainly focus on the rigs, I find it worthwhile to also present the owner's story, especially since it's always reflected in the design and features you can find on vehicles. Today, I'll be talking about Nikki, a personal chef/caterer who has been living in a custom camper van for the last four years.

17 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot / Tiny House Giant Journey