Former Tesla Model S Owner Explains Why They've Switched to a BMW i5 M60

Does it make sense to abandon a zero-emission car made by a company that has been dead set on EVs since its inception and buy another all-electric vehicle manufactured by a legacy auto brand? It's certainly an interesting thing to consider for a serious discussion. But until we meet to debate, here's why this former Model S owner chose to switch sides. They embraced the Bavarian solution for cleaner mobility dressed as a midsize luxury sedan.
You don't have to like EVs to appreciate just how much excitement, angst, and innovation this propulsion has brought us. No matter who you are and what you do, an all-electric vehicle will cross your path at some point. It may have already happened, so why not explore this promising sector of the auto market? After all, change is frightening, but so is staying the same.
However, if you can't stand engine-less cars, blame Tesla! The Model S can be considered the vehicle that kickstarted the post-2000 zero-emission automotive revolution. GM had its shot with the EV-1 but wasted it.
Eleven years ago, the sedan looking eerily similar to a Mazda 6 laid the foundation for the Model 3 and Model Y to become best-sellers. But, as time went by and more Teslas were sold, people started saying that the EV maker's cars truly are more "computers on wheels" than regular autos. We'll leave it up to you to decide if it's a compliment or an insult.
Nobody can argue that Tesla isn't one of the world's most important automakers nowadays. The stock market has spoken and turned the brand into the most valuable carmaker on Earth. However, apart from being an investor darling and having an eccentric CEO, Tesla is almost an unrivaled behemoth. It doesn't just do cars. It's also heavily involved in software, big data, energy, and utility. It's also the first contemporary automaker that ditched the middleman and championed the direct sales model.
Again, whether we may like that the marque is gunning to relieve the driver of their duties and that it spends so much time streamlining production until the result is an iPad with wheels or not… Well, it doesn't matter too much. The automaker is on the cusp of achieving an incredible breakthrough: turning an all-electric car into a global best-seller. The Model Y may soon confirm that, despite numerous complaints and worries about its practices, Tesla found the winning formula and stuck with it.
Moving away from the disruptor and embracing the comfort of a well-established brandSo, how can it make sense for someone to part ways with Tesla and back into the arms of a brand like BMW? It doesn't make sense when you consider the EV maker's ecosystem advantage (Supercharger FTW!), and it even starts to look like a bad decision when you look at the numbers.
When writing, prospective buyers can get behind the steering wheel of an all-wheel-drive Model S by spending a minimum of $74,990 before other taxes and fees. That gets them a family vehicle that can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.1 seconds and drive 405 miles on a single charge.
On the other hand, the dual-motor BMW i5 M60's MSRP is $84,100. That's nearly $10,000 more! It sprints from zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, which is 0.6 seconds slower than the Tesla. It also gets about 250 miles of range on a full battery, which is 150 miles less than the Model S.
The Tesla comes with a 100-kWh lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide (NCA) battery, while the Bimmer gets an 84.4-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) energy storage unit.
Both don't include the coveted 800V architecture that enables crazy-high charging speeds, and both do not qualify for the EV tax credit. So, those are the prices buyers will have to deal with. However, in the case of the i5 M60, customers will also work with dealerships that may or may not introduce those dreaded "market adjustments."
Thus, the numbers scream, "Get the Tesla!" But should we listen? Well, this person didn't.
Hear them outTheir story started with a Model 3. However, after a couple of years, they decided to upgrade to the Model S because their budget increased. At the same time, their partner moved from a Honda Pilot to a 2023 BMW X7.
Just one year later, they started experiencing the dark side of Tesla ownership. The former Model S said that the EV started to rattle, and they began noticing all kinds of fit-and-finish issues. Adding insult to injury, the car's value also started dropping like a rock because Tesla applied hefty discounts to brand-new units. Meanwhile, the X7 felt extra-premium, didn't depreciate as fast, and came with Apple CarPlay.
After driving the three-row SUV a couple of times, they also noticed that the all-electric sedan was also much noisier than the BMW.
Given that they had the privilege to switch to a new car, this person initially chose the i4. But they checked it out and decided to wait for the i5 to be available. A little over a week ago, the Bavarians put this person behind the steering wheel of an i5 M60 and made them feel special for choosing it.
The delivery experience reminded them of how weird Tesla approached the delivery experience. The brand provided them with a pin on a parking lot map instead of putting a bow on the EV and making the whole experience a bit more special. After all, back in 2022, a Model S cost well over $80,000. So, the start was already good.
After just two days of driving the zero-emission luxury sedan, they noticed a couple of improvements:
- The fit-and-finish was great both inside and out;
- The tech feels similar, even though, per their assessment, the Model S still has a better stereo and more capable internals;
- There's a 360-degree camera system;
- There are parking sensors;
- There's Apple CarPlay and keyless entry through the phone maker's smartwatch;
- The i5 has updated maps.
The BMW owner also praised the i5 M60 for feeling "jarringly fast" and allowing the driver to feel in control at any speed. They also claim that the Bimmer is much more silent and manages to provide that wafting experience that's arguably necessary at this price point. Given that BMW has a reputation for manufacturing top-notch cars, it's hard not to believe their take.
An industry-wide turning point?Even though the range difference between the two EVs is clear as day, the i5 M60 owner claims the BMW measures the remaining miles more accurately. Tesla is currently involved in a class action lawsuit where plaintiffs accuse the automaker of exaggerating range readouts. We'll see what the outcome will be.
Their only complaint about the BMW is that it needs a well-defined phone app like Tesla and a surveillance system that's as good as the Sentry.
Ultimately, they are thankful to Tesla for introducing them to the EV world but now believe the disruptor "has lost its way completely." The i5 M60 makes them happy, despite what the numbers say at first glance.
Is this person right about Tesla? Well, we are inclined to believe them. However, do share your take with us below, as we would love to hear from you. Just remember that it's not the first time someone upgraded from a Tesla to a BMW.