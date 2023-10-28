Hey, 2024 Tesla Model X! Is That a Front Bumper Camera You Got There?

Since Tesla gave up on radar and ultrasonic sensors (USS), customers found that some useful features did not work properly any longer. In some scenarios, like when you're driving into the sun, the advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) known as Autopilot might stop working altogether. However, other pressing matters, like accurate camera-based parking measurements, weigh more. They might finally return for new Model X buyers.

6 photos Photo: Jonny Clow on Unsplash / Tesla / autoevolution edit