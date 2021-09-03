Custom 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Is No Music Star, Crowds Still Go Nuts

It probably never was a better time for Chevrolet Corvette fans to be alive. For one, the bowtie carmaker has just stepped into the new era of America’s sports car, now rocking a mid-engine configuration, and then, there are probably more custom Corvettes of the old generations on the market than ever before.
A great number of these motorized jewels are on the lookout for new owners as soon as in two weeks’ time, when Barret-Jackson opens the gates for its auction in Houston, Texas. We’ve already seen number of them, like the LS6-powered C1 or the topless Elegance, but the list is much longer, so we’ll probably not stop here.
To get us all dreaming into the weekend we have this 1965 ‘Vette, a C2 so beautifully put together it would have been a shame not to give it its time under the spotlight. Especially given how it wears a nickname that is notorious in more ways than one: Sting.
Officially described as a “custom Pro-Touring Resto-Mod,” the car rocks under the red skin some of the best hardware available.
Under the hood we get “a ground-pounding professionally built crate 383 stroker fuel-injected V8” running a modified Keisler 5-speed transmission and breathing through a 3-inch dual side exhaust, capable of giving the vehicle a deeper note when breathing out. Sadly, no power ratings for the powertrain are provided.
Changes have not been made under the hood alone, but elsewhere as well. The unnamed shop behind the build fitted 4-wheel disc brakes, adjustable rear shocks for the rear, and lowered the overall stance of the car for a more aggressive look.
Sitting on new 20-inch wheels, the Corvette’s body hides an interior with leather seats, leather steering wheel, and Vintage Air.
Like all the other cars going under the hammer in Houston, this one too will sell with no reserve, and we are not being told how much the seller hopes to fetch for the ‘Vette.
