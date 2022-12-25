Cupra Tavascan in Production Guise Leaks, Patent Images Confirm Its the Real Deal

The MEB platform does not cease to deliver new electric vehicles to the Volkswagen Group. The next model should be the Volkswagen ID.7, a sedan we formerly knew as Aero B. Cupra fans will have a new option available in 2024: the Tavascan. Curiously, it seems to be quite ready in the leaked images published at Worldscoops.
The people there following the new electric SUV coupe have also shared patent images of the new car that match the leaked pictures of the production version of the Tavascan. To be quite frank, it is also pretty close to the concept introduced in 2019. The main changes are the door handles (which are not flush in the car that will reach assembly lines) and the back. Volkswagen was clever to keep it pretty faithful to the original vehicle.
The Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback was presented in November 2019. The ID.5 reached the market in November 2021. Finally, the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV was introduced in January 2022. Considering the Tavascan is Cupra’s interpretation of all these cars, it should have been presented this year – 2023 tops. Yet, Cupra confirmed on June 7 that it would only be put for sale in 2024.
When we reported that, we said we bet that it would take more time to reach the market because Volkswagen simply does not have the necessary manufacturing capacity for the new EV yet – not to mention the batteries and semiconductors. It must be focusing on delivering the ID.5s, Enyaq Coupe iV, and Q4 e-tron Sportbacks that people have already bought or ordered.
The Tavascan should have a similar length to that presented by all these MEB brothers of other mothers: around 4.66 m (183.9 in). The battery pack sizes will certainly be the same: the 82-kWh (with 5 kWh of buffering and 77 kWh for regular use) unit. That is the biggest one available until now, even if some rumors state that the ID.7 may present a bigger one. The propulsion systems should also be the same: a single motor providing 150 kW (201 hp) in entry-level derivatives and two motors delivering 220 kW (295 hp).
For Cupra, the longer it takes for its electric SUV coupe to arrive, the worse. It already has a rather small lineup. Apart from the Born – Cupra’s version for the ID.3 – it only has plug-in electric vehicles (PHEV), such as the Formentor. Honestly, the Leon and the Leon Sports Tourer are Seat vehicles with a Cupra badge, so the Formentor is the only true Cupra PHEV.
The Spanish brand will have a great year in 2024. Besides the Tavascan, it will also get the Terramar, Cupra’s version of the new Volkswagen Tiguan. The plug-in SUV will be slightly shorter than the Tavascan but will have a remarkable electric-only range: 62 miles (100 kilometers). Let's hope it ends up on Worldscoops as well – or anywhere we can learn more about it.
