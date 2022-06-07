New Cupra UrbanRebel Gives Us a Glimpse of Volkswagen's Entry-Level Electric Cars

After Cupra and Volkswagen presented the UrbanRebel and ID. LIFE concepts, respectively, I thought the UrbanRebel would be a larger car than the ID. LIFE. That was a mistake: the UrbanRebel will be the equivalent to the ID.1, as Cupra indirectly anticipated after presenting its electrification strategy until 2025.
The first new vehicle the brand will sell is the Terramar, scheduled for 2024. Named after the city that gave birth to Cupra, it will be a plug-in hybrid SUV with 4.50 meters (177.2 in) in length and up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) of range. It will be Cupra’s version of the Volkswagen Tiguan.
The second is the Tavascan, a concept car we already know quite well. Introduced in 2019, the Tavascan is equivalent to the ID.6 and the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV, with a length of 4.66 m (183.9 in). Our bet is that it will take more time to reach the market because Volkswagen simply does not have the necessary manufacturing capacity for the new EV yet – not to mention the batteries and semiconductors.
Finally, the UrbanRebel now shows what it truly is: a compact crossover. Cupra only said it is 4.03 m (158.7 in) long, but journalists present at the presentation shared that it is also 1,97 m (77.6 in) wide, 1,57 m (61.8 in) tall, and that it has a 2.60 m (102.4 in) wheelbase. When it arrives in 2025, it will be one of the first vehicles to have the MEB Small architecture, which we knew as MEB Lite or MEB Entry until very recently.
Its shape reminds us very much of the rendering Volkswagen disclosed of what will be the new ID. LIFE. We’re yet to discover if it will be called ID.1 or ID.2. ID.2 seems to be the most likely choice, considering it will probably also be a compact crossover.
The Cupra UrbanRebel will be a front-wheel-drive vehicle. If that makes those fooled by the massive rear spoiler of the previous concept feel disappointed, Cupra will try to compensate them. The electric motor delivers 166 kW (223 hp) and accelerates the EV from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.9 seconds. The UrbanRebel should have a range of up to 440 kilometers (273 miles).
We’re still three years from seeing the production UrbanRebel. Despite that, the new concept makes us believe Cupra once again hit the nail on the head when it comes to design. Expected to cost less than €25,000 ($26,605 at the current exchange rate), it should sell all units the Martorell factory can manufacture.
