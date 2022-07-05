Cupra Tavascan Hits the Nurburgring, Gets Spied, Drives Off in Silence

More on this:

1 New Cupra UrbanRebel Gives Us a Glimpse of Volkswagen's Entry-Level Electric Cars

2 CUPRA Celebrates Fourth Birthday, Wants to Double Line-Up, Double Sales

3 Cupra to Distance Itself From SEAT With More Brand-specific Future Models

4 2024 Cupra Tavascan Sporty Electric Crossover Starts Testing, Hides Beneath VW ID.4 Skin

5 2021 Cupra Tavascan Extreme E Concept Is an EV Built for Off-Road Racing