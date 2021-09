2021 Cupra Tavascan Extreme E Concept Is an EV Built for Off-Road Racing

kWh

An evolution of the e-Cupra ABT XE1, built in partnership with ABT Sportsline , the new Cupra Tavascan Extreme E show car pushes the boundaries toward making the car as a whole more sustainable.You see, while most racers have carbon fiber components in their construction, the Tavascan Extreme E boasts flax fibers, extracted from the flax plant. These are said to have a lower impact on the environment.Moreover, there’s no detriment to performance, as the material can be molded the same way. Also, the technology can be adapted to production models with relative ease, the company says. The 3D-printed parts that lie within its frame can be made in six hours, so the team can change them quickly, without needing cumbersome and expensive tooling.SEAT’s performance brand states that the new Tavascan Concept is powered by a 54battery, mounted behind the cockpit for optimal weight distribution. They didn’t say anything about the output and torque of the electric motor(s), but they did announce that the vehicle can sprint from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in around 4 seconds, thus “meeting the race series’ regulations.”Cupra’s new study previews an electric road model, the brand’s second, that will launch in 2024 in Europe and overseas markets. While the design will likely be toned down significantly, it will share some styling elements with it.As a reminder, the original Cupra Tavascan Concept came out two years ago, underpinned by the MEB platform. It has three electric motors, two of them at the front and another one at the rear, boasting a total output of 302, for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 6.5 seconds. The 77 kWh battery enables a 280-mile (450-km) range in thecycle.