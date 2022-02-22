CUPRA Celebrates Fourth Birthday, Wants to Double Line-Up, Double Sales

CUPRA, the Spanish brand that used to be a division of SEAT, has presented its strategy for 2022. They decided to do so on the day of the Palindrome, which is February 22, 2022, or 02.22.2022, if you prefer the latter format. Their plan is called CUPRA2, which stands for CUPRA squared, and it involves doubling the line-up and doubling sales.

