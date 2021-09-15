2024 Cupra Tavascan Sporty Electric Crossover Starts Testing, Hides Beneath VW ID.4 Skin

More on this:

1 Make No Mistake: the VW ID. LIFE Is the ID.1, the CUPRA UrbanRebel Is the ID.2

2 2021 Cupra Tavascan Extreme E Concept Is an EV Built for Off-Road Racing

3 Live Pics: SEAT Cupra UrbanRebel Concept Previews Future VW Small EV Lineup

4 VIDEO: Sit Back and Watch the Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Attack the Nurburgring

5 SEAT Tarraco FR e Joins Cupra Tavascan At the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show