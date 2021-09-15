2024 Cupra Tavascan Sporty Electric Crossover Starts Testing, Hides Beneath VW ID.4 Skin

Cupra will further distance itself from SEAT with different upcoming products. One of them will be the Tavascan, which was previewed by a concept two years ago and has just started its road-testing phase.
Don’t let the Volkswagen ID.4 looks deceive you, because what you are looking at is a mule of the Cupra Tavascan. The early tester retains the looks of its German cousin, save for the front end hidden beneath all that camouflage.
For starters, the crossover’s face doesn’t look anything like the ID.4’s, but then again, it looks different than that of the show car too. It has fatter headlamps compared to the latter, and a more toned down bumper with smaller air intakes. The hood was simplified too, though we cannot take the design for granted yet, because it will suffer many other modifications.
What we can tell you instead is that the Cupra Tavascan will be positioned as a hotter and slightly more exotic alternative to the ID.4. It will share the MEB platform with it and pack an electric powertrain that we know nothing about yet. Nonetheless, if it stays true to the study, then we should expect a combined output of around 300 horsepower.
The 2019 Tavascan Concept used three electric motors, two at the front and another one at the rear. The total system output was rated at 302 hp (306 ps / 225 kW), and from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needed 6.5 seconds. Powering the motors was a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery, which gave it a 280-mile (450-km) range on the WLTP cycle.
If the latest reports are correct, then we are in for a long wait as far as the production variant of the Tavascan is concerned. That’s because it will apparently make its way to the market in 2024, which is surprising, considering that its German siblings will likely be refreshed by then.