Nice try in attempting to fly under the radar with this one, Cupra . As we noted above, the 2024 Cupra Terramar was first shown to Audi Hungaria employees, who are the people who will start building it in 2024.Make no mistake, nobody got things mixed up, this Cupra model is set to be built in an Audi factory, and that happens because it shares its underpinnings (not just the production line) with the Audi Q3 Cupra's Terramar will be built in Gyor, Hungary, and that is 1,900 kilometers (ca. 1,181 miles) away from Barcelona. This is the Spanish marque's first electrified, and it will be available withversions and invariants that will offer "around 100 kilometers of electric range," as the manufacturer notes. The latter is probably in the mixedcycle, and it adds up to almost 62 miles of electric range.Currently, the Audi factory in Gyor already makes the engines for the Formentor VZ5, which is the inline-five-cylinder version of Cupra's best-selling model.The Formentor is made at Seat's factory in Martorell, Spain, where Audi's A1 is also manufactured. As you can observe, this is just one of the scenarios in the Volkswagen Group's production schedule when the Cupra, Audi, and Seat brands are involved.The upcoming SUV in the Cupra range that is set to start manufacturing in 2024 is almost 4.5 meters (ca. 14.7 feet) long. It is named after Terramar, which is a city near Sitges, Spain, and that is the place where this brand started out its adventure five years ago. The Terramar is part of Cupra's electrification strategy, alongside the UrbanRebel and Tavascan.