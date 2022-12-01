Cupra has unveiled its latest model, the Terramar SUV, in a presentation made to its employees. Instead of someone leaking the images online, as it usually happens when so many people get to see a vehicle behind closed doors, the Cupra team published the images themselves, thus marking the debut of the Terramar as if nothing special had happened.
Nice try in attempting to fly under the radar with this one, Cupra. As we noted above, the 2024 Cupra Terramar was first shown to Audi Hungaria employees, who are the people who will start building it in 2024.
Make no mistake, nobody got things mixed up, this Cupra model is set to be built in an Audi factory, and that happens because it shares its underpinnings (not just the production line) with the Audi Q3.
Cupra's Terramar will be built in Gyor, Hungary, and that is 1,900 kilometers (ca. 1,181 miles) away from Barcelona. This is the Spanish marque's first electrified SUV, and it will be available with ICE versions and in PHEV variants that will offer "around 100 kilometers of electric range," as the manufacturer notes. The latter is probably in the mixed WLTP cycle, and it adds up to almost 62 miles of electric range.
Currently, the Audi factory in Gyor already makes the engines for the Formentor VZ5, which is the inline-five-cylinder version of Cupra's best-selling model.
The Formentor is made at Seat's factory in Martorell, Spain, where Audi's A1 is also manufactured. As you can observe, this is just one of the scenarios in the Volkswagen Group's production schedule when the Cupra, Audi, and Seat brands are involved.
The upcoming SUV in the Cupra range that is set to start manufacturing in 2024 is almost 4.5 meters (ca. 14.7 feet) long. It is named after Terramar, which is a city near Sitges, Spain, and that is the place where this brand started out its adventure five years ago. The Terramar is part of Cupra's electrification strategy, alongside the UrbanRebel and Tavascan.
