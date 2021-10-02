What If the Cupra UrbanRebel Concept Was Just a B-Segment Hatchback?

We have told you that the two concepts presented by Volkswagen at the IAA Mobility 2021 refer to two different propositions for the MEB Lite (or Entry) platform. While the Volkswagen ID. LIFE should give birth to the ID.1, the Cupra UrbanRebel would hint at a small crossover that should be named ID.2. That’s what fits with the information we have so far. However, we still see reports that the ID.2 is the ID. LIFE and that the ID.1 will be a smaller vehicle, about the same size as a Volkswagen up!. That would make the Cupra UrbanRebel anticipate a hatchback, not a compact SUV. This rendering was created with that in mind, but is it what we will get in the end?