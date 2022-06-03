Corvette C8 Lowers Its Roof to Let More Natural Light In, Gets a Concave Guilty Pleasure

There may not be any stone unturned when it comes to the new-gen Chevrolet Corvette, as we’ve extensively covered it ever since it entered production more than two years ago. Nonetheless, various examples keep making headlines, be it at the drag strip, on the open road, or just using a roof-top parking lot as its own catwalk, like the one pictured below.
Registered in Florida, as the vanity plates reveal, it sports a blue look, contrasted by a few black elements. The latter parts can be seen all over, from the front bumper, to the side skirts, mirror caps, pillars, rear spoiler, and diffuser. Providing a bit more contrast are the red brake calipers visible from behind the aftermarket wheels.
And it is due to the alloys that we have come to meet this particular car, as it has been shared online by Vossen, for obvious reasons. The wheels are part of their Hybrid Forged Series, and they are dubbed the HF-7. A quick look on their website reveals that they are available from 19 to 24 inches in diameter, with lengths varying, depending on the chosen size, from 8.5 to 12 inches.
Interested parties can choose between different standard, and more custom finishes for the wheels that start at $599 each in the smallest offering, rising to $949 for the biggest ones. Moreover, they can also sprinkle them with new valve stem caps, and center caps. These are priced from $30, and $150 per set respectively, and Vossen also has license plate frames in their portfolio, starting at $12 per set.
This isn’t the only car to ride on the HF-7. As a matter of fact, it’s not even the only Corvette C8 to feature these wheels, as there are more examples that have them. That’s not all, because the wheelmaker’s website reveals that other vehicles sit on them too, including the Ford Mustang, Genesis G70, Audi e-tron GT, and the A6/S6/RS 6 series. A variety of crossovers and SUVs boast the HF-7 too, and the list is quite long, comprising many models, from the Range Rover, Mercedes-AMG G 63, and Toyota Sequoia, to the Bentley Bentayga, and Lamborghini Urus, to name but some.
In case you forgot, the 2022 Corvette Stingray kicks off at $62,295, including the MSRP, for the Coupe, and $69,795 for the Convertible. Both of them feature the same 6.2-liter V8 LT2 engine, rated at 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint takes less than 3 seconds, and the mid-engine sports car will eventually run out of breath at 194 mph (312 kph). The lineup will soon grow to include the much-awaited Z06 variant, which will go on sale this summer.
