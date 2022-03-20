YouTuber’s Pandem Widebody Corvette C8 in Rapid Blue Is a Mean-Looking Ripper

James Lucas Condon, aka TheStradman, might be the happiest man on the Internet. With close to 4 million followers, a dozen supercars in his garage, and a dream home quarter-way to completion he has every reason to smile. After taking delivery of Liberty Walk Ferrari 458 last week, he’s finalizing yet another fantastic widebody build on his Rapid Blue Chevrolet Corvette C8.
Everyone knows a widebody build isn’t complete without a set of thick off-set wheels. Without it, the kit will overshadow the stock wheels, and the entire build would look hazy.
A C8 Corvette straight from the factory already looks mean regardless of the angle. It’s a mid-engine sports car comparable to top-tier supercars - but only costs a fraction of the price.
Not many people would install Rocket Bunny kits on a well-done sports car like the C8. But when you have an unlimited budget, crazy personality, and love for show-stopping rides, you say - bring it on!
TheStradman’s Corvette C8 Pandem widebody build looked sketchy with its stock wheels. Therefore, he asked the folks over at Hamilton Collection, who also own Fitment Industries, to get him a set of wheels that would make it stand out.
The crew went all-out and settled for Innova wheels with crazy 355 millimeter-wide tires, a black face in matte black contrasting with Rapid Blue barrels and inner-wells.
The C8 Pandem widebody build is a 360-degree transformation with wide wheels and tires. I must admit, it’s currently the best-looking car in his fleet, closely followed by the Liberty Walk Ferrari 458.
On the PandemUS website, the C8 is the only American car with an available Pandem body kit. The kit manufacturer offers the same style kit for the AE86 Toyota Corolla, A90 Toyota Supra, and the S13 Nissan 240X. A quick look at the website reveals it starts at $6,000, with options adding up to $7,000.
I am not sure what you think about the body kit fitment, but I believe he got it right.
A C8 Corvette straight from the factory already looks mean regardless of the angle. It’s a mid-engine sports car comparable to top-tier supercars - but only costs a fraction of the price.
Not many people would install Rocket Bunny kits on a well-done sports car like the C8. But when you have an unlimited budget, crazy personality, and love for show-stopping rides, you say - bring it on!
TheStradman’s Corvette C8 Pandem widebody build looked sketchy with its stock wheels. Therefore, he asked the folks over at Hamilton Collection, who also own Fitment Industries, to get him a set of wheels that would make it stand out.
The crew went all-out and settled for Innova wheels with crazy 355 millimeter-wide tires, a black face in matte black contrasting with Rapid Blue barrels and inner-wells.
The C8 Pandem widebody build is a 360-degree transformation with wide wheels and tires. I must admit, it’s currently the best-looking car in his fleet, closely followed by the Liberty Walk Ferrari 458.
On the PandemUS website, the C8 is the only American car with an available Pandem body kit. The kit manufacturer offers the same style kit for the AE86 Toyota Corolla, A90 Toyota Supra, and the S13 Nissan 240X. A quick look at the website reveals it starts at $6,000, with options adding up to $7,000.
I am not sure what you think about the body kit fitment, but I believe he got it right.