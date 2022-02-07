The C8 Chevy Corvette Has a Convenience Feature That Makes It Easy to Steal It

The C8 Corvette is one of the hottest cars around these days, and getting one now incurs long waiting times. Considering how precious they are, you kind of expect thieves to also have the Vette on their radar. Well, it turns out a nice feature all C8 Corvettes have is helping thieves steal the car in a matter of seconds, unless you take measures.
The sad reality is car theft is on the high in the past five years, not only in high-crime areas but also in quiet rural communities. This is made easy by owners who place too much confidence in their fellow humans’ righteousness, only to get disappointed afterward. This includes dumb choices like leaving the vehicle running unattended or leaving the car keys inside. But sometimes carmakers make their fair share of dumb choices.
A combination of features that are less understood by the owners makes it easy for dark-minded persons to get their dirty hands on your beloved Vette. Rick Conti, one of the most prominent Corvette YouTubers, explains in the video below how easy it is to steal a C8. It turns out not only can a thief drive off in your car if you leave the engine running (d’oh!), but it can also restart the engine without the key fob being present in the vehicle.
This is because Chevrolet graced the C8 Corvette with a nice feature that allows the engine to be restarted once without the key. As Rick Conti explains, the one thing you can do to prevent thieves from stealing your car is to lock the doors, obviously. The problem is the C8 doors do not lock from the door lock button when the engine is running, with or without the key inside, and this is something that the owner might not realize when he leaves the car. The only way to actually lock the doors is to use the button on the key fob.
So you should keep that in mind if you need to leave your vehicle’s engine running. Also, it might be illegal in some states and jurisdictions to leave your vehicle running while unattended even with the doors locked and in your own driveway. Anyway, The C8 Corvette is a rare bird truly, so you should do whatever it takes to keep it safe. Even when the money doesn’t matter, having to wait four years for a replacement is a nasty proposition.
