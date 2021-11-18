Forget the Ram TRX, Legacy’s 620-HP Vintage Power Wagon Is the Coolest Truck You Can Buy

2 Jay Leno, First Person Outside GM To Drive Corvette Z06, Says It’s the Best From America

More on this:

2023 Corvette Z06 Takes the L.A. Auto Show by Storm As the Ultimate Chevy Dream Car

Subsequent to last month’s official unveiling, the all-new Z06 variant of the eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette has officially greeted the audience at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. 15 photos



Truly a fast and furious machine, it is the first Z06 in history to boast a mid-engine layout, but that’s not exactly a novelty, considering that it is a track-focused variant of the C8 Stingray that debuted almost two years ago. Sitting at the top of the new-gen Corvette family, it sports updated aero and a sonorous flat-plane crank V8.



Known as the LT6, the kW ) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque, and can be revved up to 8,600 rpm. The small block is made of aluminum, including the pistons and connecting rods, and is connected to a stainless steel exhaust system.



Like most petrolheads on the planet, we cannot wait to take it out for a spin, but in the meantime, we will remind you about the performance, which is truly neck-snapping. The naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration is said to take 2.6 seconds, three tenths of a second faster than the Stingray, and the quarter-mile is understood to be dealt with in 10.6 seconds, dwarfing its lesser sibling by 0.6 seconds.



Production will kick off next summer, meaning that it will be sold as a 2023 model year. Pricing will be disclosed in due course, but it is believed to carry an The bowtie brand has brought several examples to the event hosted in the City of Angels , which will officially open its gates for the public tomorrow, November 19, and will end 10 days later.Truly a fast and furious machine, it is the first Z06 in history to boast a mid-engine layout, but that’s not exactly a novelty, considering that it is a track-focused variant of the C8 Stingray that debuted almost two years ago. Sitting at the top of the new-gen Corvette family, it sports updated aero and a sonorous flat-plane crank V8.Known as the LT6, the double-overhead-cam 5.5-liter unit yanks out 670 hp (680 ps / 500) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque, and can be revved up to 8,600 rpm. The small block is made of aluminum, including the pistons and connecting rods, and is connected to a stainless steel exhaust system.Like most petrolheads on the planet, we cannot wait to take it out for a spin, but in the meantime, we will remind you about the performance, which is truly neck-snapping. The naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration is said to take 2.6 seconds, three tenths of a second faster than the Stingray, and the quarter-mile is understood to be dealt with in 10.6 seconds, dwarfing its lesser sibling by 0.6 seconds.Production will kick off next summer, meaning that it will be sold as a 2023 model year. Pricing will be disclosed in due course, but it is believed to carry an $86,995 MSRP in the United States. It won’t be limited to the left side of the Atlantic Ocean, because Chevrolet plans to launch it in other markets too, and right-hand drive examples will be part of the offering.