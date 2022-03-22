Complete 1969 Pontiac GTO Flexes Intact Engine, Not by Any Means Good News

Pontiac GTO is one of the paramount names in the muscle car culture, and while we’re not going to go back and detail how this nameplate came to be, let’s just say it continues to be one of the most sought-after models even after all these years.
In other words, collectors out there are ready to spend big bucks on an all-original GTO, especially if it comes in a rare condition that’s worth storing in a garage alongside other classics.
At the opposite pole, we find those GTOs that could make grown men cry. And this is exactly what we came across today.
This 1969 Pontiac GTO (before you ask, no, this doesn’t seem to be a Judge) is a project car in absolutely all regards. Based on the photos shared by eBay seller pontiacmotorkittens, the car requires major work not only to deal with the insane amount of rust but also to at least get back on its wheels.
There are two things that those in the restoration business are going to like.
First of all, this GTO is still complete, so if the provided information is 100 percent accurate, no big parts are missing from this rough project. This is something extremely important for a potential full restoration, especially as some components are pretty difficult to find these days.
And then, this GTO has the original drivetrain still intact. The 400 (6.5-liter) V8 developing 350 horsepower is still there under the hood, and while some might be tempted to put their party hats on, there’s no reason to be exciting about this. An intact engine doesn’t mean it’s ready to roll, and based on the provided photos, you’d better assume the V8 is already locked up from sitting and doesn’t even turn over by hand.
As a summary, what we have here is a very rusty 1969 GTO requiring a ton of work after most likely sitting outside for decades. In theory, this should make it rather cheap, but the intact engine and the no missing parts bit made the seller believe they could get $8,500 for the car.
