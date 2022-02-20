1969 Pontiac GTO Rotting Away in a Garage Begs for an L67 Ram Air IV Upgrade

1969 wasn’t exactly the best year for the GTO, and the first indicator is the production output. Pontiac produced a little over 72,000 GTOs, down approximately 15,000 units from the previous year, though obviously, the GM brand wasn’t necessarily the one to blame for the decline.
In fact, 1969 was a challenging year for pretty much any performance car out there – the Impala SS, for example, also struggled with the challenging market, with Chevrolet selling fewer than 2,500 units.
This doesn’t mean the GTO wasn’t a monster that so many people wanted to have. And after all these years, the 1969 GTO continues to be a legend everybody is fascinated about.
The example that we have here has clearly spent many years away from humanity, and we all know what this means. The condition of the car is challenging, to say the least, and the floor pan, in particular, shows signs of rust that would require some patchwork.
Still flexing the original GTO hood, the vehicle no longer has an engine and a transmission, but before you walk away, just consider it a rolling body opening the door to all kinds of options.
And the best of all is an upgrade to the most powerful engine available for the model year 1969.
The top unit on the ’69 GTO was the L67 Ram Air IV, which developed no less than 370 horsepower. Of course, it wouldn’t be easy (or affordable) to find a Ram Air IV to install on this roller, but once you do, the GTO’s value would almost immediately skyrocket.
As you’d expect, this GTO doesn’t come cheap, but on the other hand, it looks to be a little too expensive as well. eBay seller emem9966 expects to get at least $6,500, and so far, no netizen has expressed their intention to pay that much for a 1969 roller that’s clearly in a very challenging shape.
