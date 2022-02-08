1965 Pontiac GTO Sitting for 22 Years Is Already Prepared for Full Restoration

The production of the GTO skyrocketed for the model year 1965, as Pontiac ended up building over 75,000 units, up from approximately 32,400 units in 1964.
The hardtop obviously accounted for the biggest part of the production with close to 56,000 vehicles, while the convertible was the second most-popular body style with around 11,300 units.
If you’re in the market looking for a 1969 GTO project, someone on eBay claims they have just the right candidate. And what’s more, the restoration work has already been jumpstarted, as the car was partially disassembled specifically for some body fixes.
Parked in a garage back in 2000, this GTO obviously requires plenty of work, and dealing with the rust on the floors and in the trunk should be the top priority for whoever ends up buying it.
On the other hand, eBay seller nuclearlemon says a plethora of new parts are already available, including lots of goodies inside, new ball joints, a new stainless steel bolt kit, new emblems, and so on.
As for what’s under the hood, this GTO was born and still comes with a 389 (6.3-liter) Tri-Power unit that was running before the car ended up in the garage. However, the seller says the engine “smoked like a chimney,” and right now, it looks like the V8 is still free and turns over.
The GTO comes with full PHS documentation and a Colorado title, and while the teal turquoise paint can still be spotted here and there, a full respray is obviously required.
Restoring this Pontiac GTO will clearly be a challenging and lengthy project, but such a car can end up being worth quite a small fortune if everything is done properly. This is why the GTO has already become an eBay sensation, with nearly 30 bids received in just a few hours online.
Of course, this high interest in the car means the price is also skyrocketing, with the top offer at the time of writing already exceeding $11,000.
