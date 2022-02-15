Crimson 1965 Pontiac GTO Looks Like Refreshed Low-Mile Muscle Car Excellence

Innumerable stories have been told about the dawn of the classic muscle car age. And, according to many, everything started with the car that gave birth to the species. Pontiac’s legendary GTO.
Naturally, it rightfully belongs in the muscle car pantheon, at the very top. And that makes the original generation a much-coveted find, irrespective of its condition. Naturally, all-original, numbers-matching examples are the highest-ranking purchases. But that does not mean the rest of the pack is any less prestigious.
Here is a good example of a 1965 Pontiac GTO coupe offered in red over black from the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. There is also a black vinyl top to make sure the contrast is obvious from the get-go. Meanwhile, direct highlights include a “refreshed paint, mild upgrades, original power, and largely stock presentation,” just to name a few.
The historic model is even more desirable thanks to a combination of the renowned 389ci V8 and the four-speed manual transmission. But that is not all, as the dealership praises the minimal patina shown across chrome and badging details. As well as the fitment of period-correct chromed five-spoke Cragar SS wheels that are wrapped in raised-white-letter tires.
Moving inside, the black theme represents a classic contrast against the crimson exterior paintwork. Beautiful Pontiac logos, along with GTO and “6.5 Litre” emblems, and Pontiac lettering is found everywhere. From the original push-button AM radio to the front bucket seats and the rear bench. Oh, and not to mention the wood veneer or the three-spoke wood/brushed metal steering wheel.
Last, but not least, let us talk numbers. For starters, the low mileage odometer count of 12,364 miles. That equates to less than 20,000 km for anyone not speaking imperial (units). Also, the dealership has a vastly different figure for the asking price. They want exactly $59,900 for the 1965 Pontiac GTO seen here.
