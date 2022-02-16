1968 Pontiac GTO Found in a Junkyard Will Happily Use Whatever Engine You Have

The production of the GTO was on the rise back in 1968, as Pontiac ended up building close to 87,700 units, up from around 81,700 cars a year before.
The convertible continued to be the rarest version with fewer than 10,000 units, and at the same time, no less than 72,800 GTOs ended up rolling off the assembly lines with the standard engine under the hood.
And speaking of engines, the base unit was the 400 (6.5-liter) rated at 350 horsepower, though as expected, Pontiac also offered several heftier engines.
The first of them was the 400 HO (known as WS and YZ when paired with manual and automatic transmissions, respectively), developing 360 horsepower. Then, the GTO could be fitted with the Ram Air 400 (coded XS and XP), and this time the power output stayed at 360 horsepower.
The most powerful unit was obviously the Ram Air II 400 with 366 horsepower, while the most economical was the 400 two-barrel, which generated just 265 horsepower thanks to an automatic transmission (no manual for this engine).
The GTO that you’re looking at here is as mysterious as it gets when it comes to the engine it was born with, though what we know for sure is the V8 muscle is no longer under the hood. This is because, as anyone can figure out by inspecting the photos in the gallery, this 1968 GTO was recently saved from a junkyard, so it was most likely used for parts on several occasions.
In other words, any potential buyer should expect not only the typical amount of rust but also several parts to be missing.
eBay seller emem9966 hasn’t provided too many specifics on this GTO, but they did reveal the hood is also nowhere to be seen.
Unsurprisingly, this GTO isn’t selling for cheap despite its challenging condition, and the top bid at the time of writing is already at $3,500.
