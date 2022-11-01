Competitive Cross-Platform Leagues Mode Coming to WRC Generations

We’re just a few days away from the release of the official WRC Generations game and developer KT Racing has just announced a brand-new mode coming to the game at launch: Leagues mode. Specifically designed for WRC Generations, the official video game of the FIA World Rally Championship, the Leagues mode is the main competitive mode of the game.
Players will be able to pick from two categories: solo and team. In solo, the ranking of a player is determined by the points obtained individually, while the addition of the points obtained by each player determines the positioning of their team. It’s also important to mention that players can rank in both modes at the same time.
Since WRC Generations will be released on multiple gaming platforms on November 3, KT Racing announced that the Leagues mode is a cross-platform feature (except for the Nintendo Switch, which will work independently), where the goal is to obtain the best rank within the different leagues:
Each league will be subdivided into three tiers and each then divided into groups of players or teams for competition on a direct scale. Groups can contain up to 30 solo players and 8 teams in the mode of the same name.
As far as seasons go, these will be divided into weeks, including a qualification phase (one week) and ten weeks of competition made up of daily and weekly events that players can participate in to climb their group ranking.
Each week ends with a re-ranking, during which players and teams are repositioned according to their performance. After the season is over, the world’s top 3 teams and players will be entered into the Leagues Hall of Fame. KT Racing announced a two-week pre-season scheduled for October 31 to allow players to get to know the system better, with the first season debuting on November 28.
- Legend (top league)
- Champion
- Professional
- Rookie
- Junior
- Beginner (unranked or players demoted from Junior 3)
