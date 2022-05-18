Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown Delayed to 2023, PS4 and Xbox One Versions Canceled

In a flurry of announcements, publisher NACON revealed most of its game releases roadmap for 2022. After officially introducing the next entry in the WRC series, WRC Generations, NACON confirmed today that the other racing game that developer KT Racing is working on, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, will no longer arrive this year.
Although we can’t say we didn’t expect the game to be delayed considering that there has been no information at all about the actual gameplay mechanics, this is still a bit surprising. In a message posted on Steam, NACON and KT Racing announced the game will now be released in 2023.
“With so much support from fans of the series, we know many of you will be disappointed, but our goal with Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is to make it the most polished gaming experience in the franchise by spending more time on its development. We therefore want to thank the fan community for your support and daily involvement on the game's official Discord channel and within communities on the various social media platforms.”
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown aims for an extremely authentic and comprehensive open-world racing game experience. In that regard, the folks at KT Racing plans to make all of Hong Kong Island and its 550 km (341 miles) of roads to be a no-limits playground for players. That being said, a project where the environment is reproduced at a 1:1 scale requires massive amounts of resources, including time.
According to KT Racing, the extra development time will also be used to optimize the game and get more feedback from players during the beta testing phase. Although no closed betas have been announced, the studio confirmed that it’s working on a schedule and will make an announcement later on.
It’s also important to mention that NACON has decided to cancel the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game: “with the aim of making the most of the technology in the latest consoles and maximizing the overall quality of the game.”
