WRC Generations Officially Unveiled, Promises the Most Complete Rally Game Experience

The next entry in the WRC (World Rally Championship) series has just been revealed earlier today by publisher NACON. Dubbed WRC Generations, the next official videogame of the FIA World Rally Championship is scheduled for release on October 13 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).
Developed by KT Racing, the same studio working on another highly-anticipated racing game – Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, WRC Generations promises the most complete rally game experience in the history of the franchise.
NACON claims WRC Generations will be “an authentic and comprehensive rally racing simulation, giving players the chance to drive powerful cars in the most famous rallies of all time.”
For the first time in the history of the series, WRC Generations introduces a new competitive feature, hybrid cars. Also, all previous vehicles will be included in the upcoming game, but this time even more authentically portrayed. There will be 37 legendary cars available in the game, each carefully recreated with its respective mechanical characteristics.
In addition, NACON revealed that apart from the 13 rallies of the 2022 season, WRC Generations will include 9 other locations for a total of 22 different countries and 165 Special Stages.
Last but not least, WRC Generations brings brand-new game modes to players. The Career mode will allow players to make their own history in the sports, managing every aspect of their team. Also, a new way to manage hybrid cars will be included in the skill tree.
In League mode, players will be able to take each other on in the same category in daily and weekly challenges. The Team system will enable players to choose which teams to join or create their own. The Livery editor makes a comeback too, and for those who wish to play with their friends, WRC Generations will feature the Co-driver mode, which allows them to take part in training races on split screen or online.
