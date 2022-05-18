Uber Launches Comfort Electric Service With Tesla and Polestar Vehicles

Uber aims to become carbon-neutral by 2040 and to offer zero-emission rides in major cities around the world as early as 2030. As part of this commitment, Uber launched the Comfort Electric service, operated with Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 vehicles.
Uber committed to becoming a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2040. As part of this commitment, it announced a partnership with rental company Hertz to make up to 50,000 Tesla vehicles available for Uber drivers to rent by 2023. If you recall, Hertz made waves back in October 2021 when it announced a huge order for 100,000 Tesla Model 3. Now we see what those cars are for.
Well, it appears that Tesla was not the sole supplier for Hertz’s fleet of electric vehicles. A subsequent order was filed with Polestar for 65,000 Polestar 2 cars in the next five years. Naturally, Uber wanted a part of the new Swedish fleet too, and we expect to be a sizeable part too. With so many electric vehicles available to Uber drivers, the company wants to extend the EV service in as many cities as possible in pursuing its zero-emissions goal.
“As part of Uber’s global commitment to becoming a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2040, we’re continuing to take steps to help you go electric,” Uber said in a statement. “Now, with more electric vehicles on the road in the US than ever before, we’re excited to introduce Comfort Electric, our newest way for you to get around town in style and be a part of the climate solution. It’s as simple as tap a button and request a ride in a premium EV like a Tesla or Polestar.”
For now, the Comfort Electric service is available to Uber customers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego in the U.S. and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. More cities will come soon, as Uber will begin transitioning its fleet to electric vehicles in the coming years. Rented cars are promoted as a flexible option for Uber drivers, with costs of $334 per week, including taxes or fees.
Well, it appears that Tesla was not the sole supplier for Hertz’s fleet of electric vehicles. A subsequent order was filed with Polestar for 65,000 Polestar 2 cars in the next five years. Naturally, Uber wanted a part of the new Swedish fleet too, and we expect to be a sizeable part too. With so many electric vehicles available to Uber drivers, the company wants to extend the EV service in as many cities as possible in pursuing its zero-emissions goal.
“As part of Uber’s global commitment to becoming a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2040, we’re continuing to take steps to help you go electric,” Uber said in a statement. “Now, with more electric vehicles on the road in the US than ever before, we’re excited to introduce Comfort Electric, our newest way for you to get around town in style and be a part of the climate solution. It’s as simple as tap a button and request a ride in a premium EV like a Tesla or Polestar.”
For now, the Comfort Electric service is available to Uber customers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego in the U.S. and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. More cities will come soon, as Uber will begin transitioning its fleet to electric vehicles in the coming years. Rented cars are promoted as a flexible option for Uber drivers, with costs of $334 per week, including taxes or fees.
Say “Yesla” to Tesla! Comfort Electric???—a shockingly cool, elevated experience. Request a premium EV to move sustainably and in style. Together we can be part of the climate solution. #GoGet https://t.co/7jbPvknph4 pic.twitter.com/yL0VkKnoWS— Uber (@Uber) May 16, 2022