Eight-Time World Champion Does Celebratory Donuts, Gets Fined by the FIA

A few hours ago, the 2022 Rally RACC Catalunya-Costa Daurada concluded, and it was marked by the first win in one of the new Rally1 hybrid cars for eight-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier. It was Ogier's first win since November 2021, and the 38-year-old celebrated with two masterfully executed donuts. Hours later, he was fined EUR 1,500 (ca. $1,481) by the FIA for those donuts.