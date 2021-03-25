Alfa Romeo Racing Drivers Honor the Giulia GTA Before F1 Season Start

On Sunday, March 28, this year’s Formula 1 season will kick off at the Bahrain International Circuit in Bahrain. Ten teams will once again line up on the starting grid, hoping the new season will be theirs, and not Mercedes’, as the past seven years have been.
One of the teams that are hoping for a hell of a lot more this year is Alfa Romeo Racing. The relatively new team (it was formed in 2019 from the collaboration between the Italian carmaker and Sauber Motorsport) barely managed to survive last year, ranking 8 out of 10 overall.
For the new season, a new racer will be thrown into the mix. Called C41, it was shown last month as a machine powered by a “new Ferrari engine.” Two of them will be on the tracks, driven by the same people who were on deck last season, Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi.
The two scored worse than mediocre results in 2020, placing 16th and 17th, but somehow Alfa Romeo believes they are worthy of being the flag-bearers for the recently unveiled Giulia GTA and GTAm. As a result, their suits will have the GTA and GTAm names inscribed on them, “as a tribute to the best-performing road car ever produced by the Italian brand.”
If anything, this is actually more of a “thank you” sent over to Sauber, a company that had a hand in the creation of the new GTA. The Swiss are responsible for the development of several carbon-fiber components on the car, including the front bumper, side skirts, extractor, GTA spoiler and GTAm aerowing, important pieces of hardware for the new cars.
The GTA and GTAm will be made in a limited run of 500 units, using the Giulia Quadrifoglio as a base. They are powered by a 2.9-liter V6 bi-turbo engine that now develops 540 hp.
