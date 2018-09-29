Club Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Stands Out in Germany

autoevolution
 

Even since Porsche introduced the 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT2 RS, we've been keeping an eye on the beast, with one of the aim being to bring you the noteworthy specs out there and there are a lot of them. Well, here we are, back in the Rennsport Neunelfer spotting game.
This time around, we've brought along a 2RS that comes dressed in Club Blue, with the machine being found in its home country - thanks to the social media post at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the rear-engined animal at the Hockenheimring.

We'll remind you that the said hue came to the world as an exclusive color for the 911 Porsche Club of America 60th Anniversary Club Coupe and this GT2 RS is the first we get to see in the hue.

Leaving the main color of the car aside, we can see the thing sports the Weissach Package, while using the standard wheel in satin platinum. Note that while the owner has ordered the uber-light magnesium wheels, the supplied-dictated production delay means the standard rollers will have to do for now.

As for the list of options fitted to the car, we'll include the all-LED headlights, which seem to come with black inner graphics, as well as full bucket seats.

Since we're talking about such a special shade, some of you might wonder how this compares to other Paint To Sample colors.

Well, the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought this car under the spotlights delivers a bit of a comparo.

"And now, we have our first look at a GT2 RS sporting this stunning color. Having seen Club Blue next to Voodoo Blue at the inaugural Rare Shades, Club Blue has a much more noticeable infusion of indigo/violet to it. It has become one of my favorite “true” blues in the Porsche palette," we are being told.

 

