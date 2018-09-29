Club Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Stands Out in Germany

Presenting the first known PTS Club Blue (clubblau; non-metallic UNI) 991 GT2 RS, recently delivered to one of our long time readers in Germany, and seen here at the Hockenheimring. This example sports the Weissach Package, standard wheels in satin platinum (with incoming magnesium wheels), LED headlights, and full bucket seats. As many of you are already well aware, Club Blue was introduced as an exclusive color for the 911 PCA 60th Anniversary Club Coupe. Since then, we have seen a 991.2 GT3 in Club Blue emerge in Las Vegas, USA. And now, we have our first look at a GT2 RS sporting this stunning color. Having seen Club Blue next to Voodoo Blue at the inaugural Rare Shades, Club Blue has a much more noticeable infusion of indigo/violet to it. It has become one of my favorite “true” blues in the Porsche palette. Many thanks to Fabian @fabcarspotting for the photos of this very special car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

