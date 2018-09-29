autoevolution
 

Ferrari Enzo V12 Engine Shows Up For Sale on Facebook, Looks New

Judging by the rate of advance in the go-fast industry, it can be extremely difficult for senior machines to keep up with new arrivals. Then again, when we're talking about monsters like the Ferrari Enzo, these packs the kind of numbers that easily allow them to run with the new kids on the block.
And those numbers can now land in your project, with an Enzo engine having recently shown up for sale. The V12 landed on Facebook, being offered by Edo Karabegovic, the man behind Edo Competition german specialist, who like to play with supercars and hypercars on a daily basis.


Judging by the description in the ad, the 6.0-liter monster is as good as new (the term used in German is "neuwertig"). And you'll be able to check out the mill in the images above.

Of course, we must also talk about the financial side - the aficionado mentions that the original price of the motor sat at EUR110,000 and the the best offer will grab the engine. Oh and by the way, the unit is complete, so no accessories are required.

We'll remind you that the unit we're talking about is a 65-degree V12 with a displacement of 5,999cc, with this delivering 660 hp at 7,800 rpm and 657 Nm at 5,500 Nm, while you can rev the thing all the way to 8,200 rpm.

And since naturally aspirated engines are an endangered species, the proposal is even more tempting.

It looks like engine swap aficionados are extremely happy about the offer, with some of them having already dropped comments on social media. And the ideas regarding the contraption that could use this engine range from the E30 BMW (of course) to the Ferrari 488 GTB - we weren't kidding about the atmospheric nature of the powerplant being a true jewel.

So if you've got an engine compartment to fill, you might want to check this toy out.
