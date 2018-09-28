autoevolution
 

New Porsche 935 Scale Model Shows Up Online, Looks Spot On

28 Sep 2018, 19:55 UTC ·
Any Rennsport Reunion is a reason to jump for joy, whether you're a Porsche aficionado or simply happen to love cars. Nevertheless, the one that took place earlier today at Laguna Seca was special, with the carmaker decided to use the gathering for a totally unexpected reveal. We are, of course, talking about the landing of the new 935.
Built as a tribute to the Moby Dick racecar of the late 70s, the newcomer came as a total surprise, with 2018 supposedly being the final year of the 991.2 generation - we have to mention that the newcomer is based on the GT2 RS.

Well, social media has also delivered a massive surprise today, as a photo of a 935 scale model has already surfaced online. Nevertheless, the details about the more than just a toy, such as the producer or the availability, are currently lacking.

And, as you can imagine, there are tons of Porschephiles willing to adorn their desk garages with such a model. After all, the real deal costs almost one million dollars and having the money doesn't neccesarily mean you get the car. You see, Zuffenhausen is only building 77 units of the 700 hp animal, with all having already been spoken for (no surprise here).

It's worth noting that the photo of this scale model, which looks like a 1:43 unit, isn't the only surprise the world wide web delivered today.

To be more precise, a few hours ago, we brought you a rendering involving the 935.

"What could one possibly add to such a splendid rear-engined creature?" we hear you asking. Well, while the newcomer packs plenty of retro nods, such as the 917-like wooden gear shifter or the 908-honoring tailpipes, it doesn't come with a Moby Dick wing.

And digital artist Khyzyl Saleem has removed the new wing of the racecar, virtually installing that of the 935/78 racer - we have to admit we fell in love with the result of the pixel play.


 

