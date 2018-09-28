Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Spied Wearing Denim Blue in the Wild

2021 Opel Astra Will Have Peugeot Platform and Up to 220 HP

Next year, a facelift for the Astra K will hit the market. This update was supposed to arrive a little sooner but was delayed to fully take advantage of Opel being merged with PSA. 14 photos



It's worth pointing out that Opel and PSA have a history together, co-developing the platform that underpins the



The name of the game has always been reducing costs, but they can do that even better now. According to French magazine



Currently, the Astra is one of the biggest hatchbacks in the segment at 4.37 meters, so it could actually shrink a little bit. However, thanks to better packaging, trunk space will be increased to around 400 liters.



New engine blocks will continue to be added. It's been suggested that diesel will go up to 180 HP , which implies a 2-liter will be used. That's good news, as this big displacement has been missed by some Astra buyers.



The turbocharged gasoline units will range from 110 to 220 HP, capped by a 1.6-liter turbo like the one in the Peugeot 508 GT. So that means no pure hot hatch for Opel, which isn't surprising. A plug-in hybrid with about 200 horsepower is also planned.



