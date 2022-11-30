Cleverly Converted Ford Transit Van Balances Flexibility and Comfort

This Ford Transit conversion is basically a mini apartment on wheels. The van has a cozy interior that includes numerous space-saving solutions, allowing travelers to enjoy all the comforts of home. The vehicle comes with a versatile living room, a large indoor shower, and a kitchen.
Jessica wanted to get a taste of the van life, so she converted a 2019 Ford Transit into an amazing tiny home on wheels. Her van manages to fit inside all the necessities, and it doesn’t feel cramped at all.
The first thing that you’ll notice once you open the sliding door is the shower, which is positioned behind the driver’s seat. What’s nice is that this build includes an outdoor shower as well, which helps keep dirt and dust out of the van.
The kitchen is also placed at the front, and it features a flip-up counter extension that maximizes the available space. It has a deep sink, a small refrigerator, and an induction cooktop. In the kitchen, you’ll also see some storage space provided by several cabinets. There’s even a cubby that houses a little oven.
Next to this area, you’ll find the living room, which feels incredibly spacious. In fact, Jessica says that up to six people can comfortably sit there. It’s a U-shaped lounge that has two large benches with built-in storage and a swivel table that can be used as a dining table or as a workspace. Of course, just like the kitchen, the living room comes with numerous cabinets that offer Jessica all the storage she needs.
This area can also be converted into a bedroom for two. The table drops down, and the back cushions from the benches will be used on top of it to create a queen-size bed. In bed mode, people will also be able to use the space underneath the bed to store away items that don’t really have a place inside the camper.
Jessica’s van also comes with 300 watts of solar, and it carries 20 gallons (76 liters) of freshwater. Recently, her little home on wheels was featured on Nate Murphy’s YouTube channel. You can watch the video down below to see what it’s all about.
