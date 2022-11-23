Kohola Is an Adventure-Ready Camper Van That Comes With a Convertible Bed

Kohola is a converted Sprinter van designed for adventure-chasing couples or solo travelers. This capable van includes everything people need for a comfortable stay, featuring a dark, modern interior with a dinette, a kitchen, and a multi-use social area.
Kohola is a custom camper designed by Vanlife Customs, a van conversion company based in Colorado. It’s a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a 144-inch (365.7 cm) wheelbase created for outdoor enthusiasts.
At the front, the team added two extra seats and a removable table. Together with the driver seat that swivels, this area can function as a dinette for three. People can also fold the seats up against the wall whenever they want to have more room inside.
The kitchen in this unit is compact, but it has all the necessities. It includes generous stainless steel countertops, a sink, and a small refrigerator. Owners will find some drawers and several upper cabinets that offer ample storage. There’s also a slide-out drawer that hides away a chemical toilet.
At the rear is the living room, which can be transformed anytime into a bedroom. This area comes with a convertible bed/bench system. There are two large benches that easily fold out to create a bed that can sleep two adults in comfort.
When the bed is in place, the space underneath functions as a garage that can be accessed from both the interior and the exterior of the vehicle. Travelers can use that area to store away the bigger items that they want to bring with them.
But that’s not all that Kohola includes. The team upgraded the wheels, tires, and suspension, turning the van into the ideal vehicle for exploring less traveled roads. With a Van Compass Stage 4 suspension package, Black Rhino wheels, and Toyo Open Country tires, Kohola is ready to take your adventures to the next level.
The vehicle also has an awning, a side ladder, a 20-gallon (76-liter) freshwater tank, and a 270-watt solar panel array. Dave from Vanlife Customs offered a full tour of the camper, showing everyone what Kohola has to offer. Check out the clip attached down below to find out more about this adventure-ready Sprinter van.
