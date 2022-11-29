Nicely Restored Volkswagen Type 2 Camper Wants To Make New Friends

The second-generation Volkswagen Type 2 campers are still popular today, thanks to more modern features and affordable prices compared to the original Type 2 Bus. This 1971 example is struggling to impress buyers, despite a nicely done restoration job.
The second-generation Type 2, also known as T2, came in 1967, with marked improvements over the original hippy bus. The braking system featured disc brakes up front, while the electrical system was upgraded to 12 volts. But the most important improvement was on the suspension, as the T2 ditched the swing axle rear suspension in favor of half-shaft axles fitted with constant velocity joints.
This 1971 Type 2 was among the first of the T2b generation, gradually introducing new engines and styling. Although it was most probably delivered with a 1.6-liter flat-four engine, the owner decided to install a rebuilt 1.8-liter engine, which was only available for the Type 2 T2 starting from 1974. The powerplant is said to have been rebuilt by Wagenschmitt VW and Porsche Service in 2014. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transaxle. Just like the engine, it was also rebuilt and fitted with upgraded synchronizers for the 3rd and 4th gear in 2014.
Many good things happened that year, although the seller acquired the van in August 2009. Among them was finishing a restoration work that saw the Type 2 repainted in blue after the body was stripped and primed. Body filler was used around the windows, and additional work included replacing window and door seals. Despite the extensive work, rust bubbles are present on the bottom of the sliding side door, rear hatch, engine compartment lid, and driver-side wheel well.
The seat upholstery was also refreshed, giving the cabin a fresh look, and the floors were reportedly covered with sound-deadening material. The rear cabin features woodgrain paneling, a foldaway table, and a rear bench that folds flat into a bed. The seller also installed an icebox and a 7-gallon (26.5-liter) freshwater tank. This nice Volkswagen Type 2 is listed on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid of $8,000 at the time of writing.
