Spooky Replica Munters Koach Set To Go to the Highest Bidder

Batman came along and stole much of the audience away from The Munsters TV show in the mid-1960s, but the 70 episodes made a lasting impression on many fans despite its limited tenure.
The sitcom's various sets had a slew of props that supported the family's 'longing for the good ol' days of Transylvania.' One of the more popular props was the Munster Koach built by famed movie prop creator George Barris.
There was only one Koach made for the sitcom and a follow-up feature film. It was built from three Model T bodies and was 18 feet long (5.49 meters) with a hand-built 133" frame (338 cm), brass radiator, and custom fenders. Over 500 hours went into creating the hand-formed rolled steel scroll work. The blood red interior and black pearl paint added to its spooky appeal.
The original car on display at the Volo Auto Museum, in Volo, Illinois, comes complete with the original 289 cubic-inch (4.74-liter) AC Cobra engine and Letter of Authenticity and a Certificate of Authenticity from Barris Kustoms to back up the claim it’s real. This is the actual car the television family used in over 20 episodes.
If you don't mind owning a replica of one of the most famous television cars, head on over to the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, in January 2023. On the docket is what is described as "The most exact example" of the Munsters Koach. It has been professional replicated in every detail according to the auction house.
The pictures indicate every detail has been met when compared to the museum pictures right down to the small-block Ford V8 with its distinguishable Cobra aluminum valve covers and ten single barrel carburators. It also appears to have been signed by the actor Butch Patrick who played the role of Eddie Munster.
This replica is being offered with No Reserve.
