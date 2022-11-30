2023 Ford Mustang Retail Orders Will Close on December 5th

Introduced in 2013 for the 2015 model year with fully independent rear suspension across the board, the S550 is on its way out. December 5th is the final day of retail orders as per insiders familiar with the Blue Oval.
“This decision has been made as the automaker shifts its focus to existing orders in an effort to fill them before the launch of the new 2024 Ford Mustang,” reports Ford Authority. Dealers, meanwhile, can complete the customer order verification process until December 19th for 2023 orders.
The end of the road for the S550 isn’t clear, though, because dealers can order new cars for stock inventory after the cutoff date. Available summer 2023, the S650 will be produced in Flat Rock, Michigan at the factory that currently makes the sixth-generation pony car. The 2024 model soldiers on with familiar powertrains, although both of them have been improved.
For starters, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is exclusively offered with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Gifted with dual injection rather than only direct injection, the revised four-cylinder turbo further boasts internally plumbed exhaust gas recirculation, an integrated airbox in front of the FEAD unit, a redesigned piston dome, valve, and combustion chamber, as well as a different injector orientation. Last but certainly not least, the compression ratio has gone up from 9.5:1 and 9.37:1 in the S550 to 10.6:1 in the S650.
The seventh-generation Mustang debuts the fourth-generation 5.0L Coyote, which differs from the third generation in a rather simple way. The most obvious change comes in the guise of dual throttle bodies (80-millimeter units as opposed to 87 millimeters in the Mach 1 and Shelby GT350). Stepping up from GT to Dark Horse specification means forged connecting rods that flaunt a very similar design to those in the brawny Shelby GT500.
Turning our attention back to the S550, the Shelby GT500 is gone for the 2023 model year. Only the EcoBoost, GT, and Mach 1 are listed on the Dearborn-based automaker’s configurator, albeit as 2022 models. Excluding the $1,395 destination freight charge and $645 acquisition fee, the EcoBoost-powered Mustang can be yours for $27,470 with a manual.
