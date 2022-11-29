Ford Excursion Makes Digital Comeback for 2023 With Sleazy Makeover

After a 17-year hiatus, the Ford Excursion sits under the spotlight again with a new generation that only exists in Fantasy Land. You didn’t really think the Dearborn automaker resurrected the moniker, did you?
For those who forgot about it, the Excursion was built between 1999 and 2005 at the Louisville facility, in Kentucky. It was related to the Super Duty, and came with different engines, including two turbodiesel V8s, a gasoline-powered V8, and a V10, hooked up, depending on the mill, to a four- or a five-speed automatic transmission, and either rear- or four-wheel drive.
Essentially an SUV version of the Ford Super Duty, the Excursion was indirectly replaced by the Expedition Max, which was smaller, as it used the same construction as the normal Expedition, as well as the Lincoln Navigator and Navigator L. The more modern one only came with two engines, a V6 and a V8, and three automatic transmissions, all of them with six gears.
As for the one pictured in the gallery above, it obviously builds on the latest Super Duty, which comes in multiple configurations, carrying an MSRP of almost $44,000 for the F-250 XL, and exceeding the $100,000 mark when it comes to the F-450 Limited.
It is the work of innov8designlab on Instagram, and it’s instantly recognizable as something made by Ford. We would’ve said that it would have been an interesting proposal too if it wasn’t for the brash redesign, which comprises the new suspension, jacked-up ground clearance, underbody lights, and wheels and tires that don’t do justice to such a model. The entire vehicle wears a white paint finish with a few green accents, and has privacy windows all around.
Now, it may not be our cup of tea with these mods, but is it yours? And more importantly, do you think Ford should bring back the Excursion, be it with gasoline or all-electric power? Hit the comments section down below and tell us what you think about it.
Essentially an SUV version of the Ford Super Duty, the Excursion was indirectly replaced by the Expedition Max, which was smaller, as it used the same construction as the normal Expedition, as well as the Lincoln Navigator and Navigator L. The more modern one only came with two engines, a V6 and a V8, and three automatic transmissions, all of them with six gears.
As for the one pictured in the gallery above, it obviously builds on the latest Super Duty, which comes in multiple configurations, carrying an MSRP of almost $44,000 for the F-250 XL, and exceeding the $100,000 mark when it comes to the F-450 Limited.
It is the work of innov8designlab on Instagram, and it’s instantly recognizable as something made by Ford. We would’ve said that it would have been an interesting proposal too if it wasn’t for the brash redesign, which comprises the new suspension, jacked-up ground clearance, underbody lights, and wheels and tires that don’t do justice to such a model. The entire vehicle wears a white paint finish with a few green accents, and has privacy windows all around.
Now, it may not be our cup of tea with these mods, but is it yours? And more importantly, do you think Ford should bring back the Excursion, be it with gasoline or all-electric power? Hit the comments section down below and tell us what you think about it.