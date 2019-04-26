Citroen C1, C3 Aircross Join the Origins Collector's Edition

Following the C3 and C4 Cactus, now’s the time for the C1 and C3 Aircross to receive the Origins Collector’s Edition. The two models celebrate the French automaker’s centenary.
Founded by André-Gustave Citroen in March 1919, the double chevron from Saint-Ouen made front-wheel drive the norm with the introduction of the Traction Avant. The hydropneumatic self-leveling suspension in the DS is another trailblazing moment for Citroen. Speaking of which, the DS is the first mass-produced passenger car with discs instead of drums and directional headlights.
Now that the history lesson’s over, the Origins Collector’s Edition starts at £13,830 in the United Kingdom for the C1 city car. Available exclusively with VTi 72 S&S engine and manual transmission, the model can be painted in Lipizzan White, Gallium Grey, Carlinite Grey, or Caldera Black. The bi-tone black roof and 15-inch black wheels come standard.
Enhancements were made in the cabin as well, where the Origins Color Pack lights up the dashboard with bronze trim. Grey Heather textile upholstery, exclusive badging and floor mats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system are other highlights. The list continues with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Mirror Link, Hill Start Assist, parking camera, and automatic lights.
The C3 Aircross in the Origins Collector’s Edition is even better from a visual standpoint, especially in Natural White with black wheels and the black roof. Priced at £19,355, the crossover is available with the PureTech 110 S&S connected to a six-speed manual transmission.
Bespoke decals on the C-pillars, Origins Collector’s Edition badging on the front doors, gold stitching for the grey-finished upholstery, there’s a lot of visual bang packaged in there. Being based on what Citroen calls the Feel trim level, the limited-run model comes with lots of standard equipment.
A couple of those are automatic wipers and the auto-dimming rearview mirror, features the C1 doesn’t get. The question is, who looks at a modern-day Citroen and thinks about collecting them? The SM from the 1970s, produced at a time when Citroen owned Maserati, is collectible. A few other examples are Henri Chapron-bodied DS 19 Cabriolet, the M35, and the ZX Rallye Raid driven by Ari Vatanen to victory at the Paris-Tripoli-Dakar rally.
Now that the history lesson’s over, the Origins Collector’s Edition starts at £13,830 in the United Kingdom for the C1 city car. Available exclusively with VTi 72 S&S engine and manual transmission, the model can be painted in Lipizzan White, Gallium Grey, Carlinite Grey, or Caldera Black. The bi-tone black roof and 15-inch black wheels come standard.
Enhancements were made in the cabin as well, where the Origins Color Pack lights up the dashboard with bronze trim. Grey Heather textile upholstery, exclusive badging and floor mats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system are other highlights. The list continues with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Mirror Link, Hill Start Assist, parking camera, and automatic lights.
The C3 Aircross in the Origins Collector’s Edition is even better from a visual standpoint, especially in Natural White with black wheels and the black roof. Priced at £19,355, the crossover is available with the PureTech 110 S&S connected to a six-speed manual transmission.
Bespoke decals on the C-pillars, Origins Collector’s Edition badging on the front doors, gold stitching for the grey-finished upholstery, there’s a lot of visual bang packaged in there. Being based on what Citroen calls the Feel trim level, the limited-run model comes with lots of standard equipment.
A couple of those are automatic wipers and the auto-dimming rearview mirror, features the C1 doesn’t get. The question is, who looks at a modern-day Citroen and thinks about collecting them? The SM from the 1970s, produced at a time when Citroen owned Maserati, is collectible. A few other examples are Henri Chapron-bodied DS 19 Cabriolet, the M35, and the ZX Rallye Raid driven by Ari Vatanen to victory at the Paris-Tripoli-Dakar rally.