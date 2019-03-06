Citroen Ami One Disrupts Geneva with Tiny Dimensions and Simple Interior

For reasons easy to guess, the French call their project disruptive. Ami has been built as an electric mini car, capable of seating two and revolutionizing the definition of personal mobility. In part, because it can be used with no need for a driver’s license by people above the age of 16.Powering the Ami is an electric battery and motor. The former has a maximum range of 62 miles (100 km), while the latter provides a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph).All those numbers are though far less interesting than the car itself. Measuring only 2.50 m long and 1.50 m high, the machine features identical doors on the right and left that open in different directions: rear-hinged on the driver’s side and conventionally positioned on the passenger side.The interior of the Ami is as utilitarian and minimalist as they get, with only two seats, two pedals and an unconventional steering wheel. Large windows and windscreen are there to ensure as much natural light as possible.Just like the doors opening in different directions, the seats themselves are asymmetrical, the driver’s being on rails and the passenger’s fixed. This configuration, says Citroen, saves some space for shoulder room and ease of movement.There wasn't not much space left though for luggage, so some creative thinking had to be done. As a result, throughout the cabin, one can find enough spaces to store personal items, from under the dashboard to the doors themselves.Overall, despite its size, the Citroen Ami One has a lot to show for. Take a moment and have a look at it as it sits on the floor of the Palexpo in the gallery above.