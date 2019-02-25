autoevolution

Clueless Dude Power-Washes The Inside of His Citroen C2 And There’s Video of It

25 Feb 2019, 11:46 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
If you witness anything that can be described as “out of the ordinary,” you have to deliver proof of it and you have to do it on social media. Otherwise, you might as well have witnessed it for nothing.
4 photos
Banged-up Citroen pulled over on the highway in the Greater Manchester areaBanged-up Citroen pulled over on the highway in the Greater Manchester areaBanged-up Citroen pulled over on the highway in the Greater Manchester area
That’s the assumption we’re all operating on in today’s world. So, when Mark Herd, a 32-year-old driver, saw a clueless man power-wash the inside of his car at a gas station in Birtly, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, UK, he did just that.

Come to think of it, this definitely qualifies for “something out of the ordinary.” One such high-pressure hose is not meant to be used on the inside of the car, but on the outside, delivering enough pressure to clean persistent dirt in record time. But this particular dude either doesn’t care about the interior getting wet or he really, truly doesn’t have a clue about how things work at the car wash.

Dressed in blue jeans (with just a hint of butt crack showing) and a long-sleeved tee, he busies around his dark-colored Citroen C2, washing it thoroughly. He then uses the front passenger door to splash water inside, on the pedals, before moving to the door panel and then back on the exterior, on the wheels and the hood.

According to Herd, who couldn’t help but provide the visual proof with plenty of X-rated commentary, including of the politically-incorrect kind, the dude didn’t seem to mind that people were staring at him. Neither did he care to find out about the proper way of doing things, which he could have found out had he taken the strange looks he was getting as clue that he was making a mess.

“He just looked at me and shrugged his shoulders,” Herd tells Deadline News. “Then when I started to wash my car I noticed him putting tire shine on his tires. He seemed very clueless, even a few people were staring at him shaking their heads and he just didn't seem to care.”

Theories on why he would power-wash the inside of his car include that he’s a serial killer looking to rid himself of all evidence of his most recent murder. Or he could be just clueless. *Warning:
Please note that the footage below includes graphic language that might offend.

lol fail car wash Citroen Citroen C2 viral video UK
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
GMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 