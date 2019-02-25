Clueless Dude Power-Washes The Inside of His Citroen C2 And There’s Video of It

If you witness anything that can be described as “out of the ordinary,” you have to deliver proof of it and you have to do it on social media. Otherwise, you might as well have witnessed it for nothing.

Come to think of it, this definitely qualifies for “something out of the ordinary.” One such high-pressure hose is not meant to be used on the inside of the car, but on the outside, delivering enough pressure to clean persistent dirt in record time. But this particular dude either doesn’t care about the interior getting wet or he really, truly doesn’t have a clue about how things work at the car wash.



Dressed in blue jeans (with just a hint of butt crack showing) and a long-sleeved tee, he busies around his dark-colored



According to Herd, who couldn’t help but provide the visual proof with plenty of X-rated commentary, including of the politically-incorrect kind, the dude didn’t seem to mind that people were staring at him. Neither did he care to find out about the proper way of doing things, which he could have found out had he taken the strange looks he was getting as clue that he was making a mess.



“He just looked at me and shrugged his shoulders,” Herd tells



Theories on why he would power-wash the inside of his car include that he’s a serial killer looking to rid himself of all evidence of his most recent murder. Or he could be just clueless. *Warning:

Please note that the footage below includes graphic language that might offend.



