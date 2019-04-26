autoevolution

Evo Avoiding a Massive Crash with Gravel Exit Looks Like a Rally Stunt

26 Apr 2019
"Keep the stunts for the racetrack!" - we hear this all the time, whether it's about drag racing or canyon carving and there's a good reasons for it, one that has to do with the laws of physics: you can only do so much to avoid a hazard when you're speeding. Of course, not everybody listens, which is how we end up with white-knuckle moments such as the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo shenanigan that brought us here.
The adventure kicks off with the driver of an Evo X and a buddy who was probably driving an STI (based on Instagram clues) doing the mountain road chase at the kind of speeds that seem way above the local limits (this could be Angeles Crest Highway, but I'm not really sure, so any help is welcome).

As the two are sprinting across the mountain, a fine gentleman decides to pull an u-turn in the middle of the road. And the Evo, which is the lead car, reaches the turning sedan just as this was sitting in the middle of the road, perpendicular to the double yellow line.

The driver of the Evo decides to go around the "obstacle" on the right, thus leaving the left side for the chase car.

Of course, this meant stepping on the gravel. And while we can't see the entire stint of the Lancer, this is the point where it becomes obvious that the rally heritage of the Mitsu is more than just marketing (unlike the stuff that goes on nowadays).

The car helps the one behind the wheel pull an amazing save, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

The lesson? Well, even if you drive an Evo, or another contraption that can carve its way out of such situations, head for the track when the hooning urges kick in. Oh, and respect that double yellow.

