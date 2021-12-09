Choose Your Sandy Pink Fashion Bomb: Lambo Huracan Spyder or 1980 Austin Mini

Today, with all the crazy stuff going on around the automotive world, it’s increasingly hard to stand out in a crowd. But it seems the wrap experts from Metro Group Miami have a couple of simple solutions.
All sorts of crises are going on around the world. That pesky little (yet so dangerous) virus is finding new ways to threaten our health and way of life. Russia is trying to brew a war against Ukraine to make sure NATO knows who’s the Putin boss. And we could go on.
On a slightly smaller level, the automotive industry has its major woes. The chip crisis, the rising energy, and raw material costs, or the impending electric revolution. And now, it seems there is even a shortage of wrap films this year. We are not saying that, MetroWrapz does. And they probably know best.
Still, that hasn’t stopped them from flaunting their latest exotic commission as a solution. It’s a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder. We have no idea if we are dealing with the original LP 610-4 open-top, its LP 580-2 RWD sibling (my money is on this one), or any of its LP 640-4 Performante, EVO/RWD upgrades. But it’s probably less important for the owner if there’s a V10 with 572 hp or more behind the two seats.
On the other hand, that “Sandstorm” wrap makes a fashion statement. They say it’s a sand-colored wrap, I say it’s rather pink. But who are we to judge? The wrap experts are certainly not going to argue with such a color choice with any of their customers, since they now also own something a bit akin. Not in terms of performance, but of looks.
After all, they did just acquire for their garage an equally pinkish (that one looks painted, not wrapped, but who knows – never say never again) 1980 Austin Mini. Now there’s a bit of a conundrum. Someone who likes pink... sorry, sand-colored cars, will choose the Huracan Spyder or the little classic? I would dare say it’s a tougher choice than imagined.
