SRT Playmate's Colorshift Huracan EVO Spyder Hides Some Great Easter Eggs

For anyone not familiar with the exploits of Audra Lynn, a.k.a. the "srt_playmate" on social media, we can tell you that we’re not suddenly reminiscing about her days as Playboy’s Miss October 2003. Instead, we’re calling her out because of her obvious passion for customized automotive wonders and a certain car brand.
The last time we discussed her social media exploits, it was just in time to celebrate the delivery of her Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 from Hollywood, Florida-based MetroWrapz, as the award-winning wrap specialist had just finished another of their signature “art car” jobs.
Back then, the new project was clearly in tune with her passion for a specific automotive manufacturer. But as we discussed the fact that she only favors a special kind of Dodge—the one also sporting the SRT moniker—we also happened to mention that Stellantis’s creations aren’t exclusively favored by Audra.
Indeed, besides her 1320 Challenger, Hellcat Charger, Demon, and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, she also owns a brand-new 2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder. A supercar that she deeply missed for a time, according to a recent post (also embedded below) where one could also take a peek at the fit and finish of the Lambo’s stock form.
Safe to say that from now on, there’s no chance she’ll want to part ways again with the Italian supercar, considering that it was probably transformed in a one-of-one custom ride. All thanks to MetroWrapz, of course, which delivered a stroke of their well-known magic in the form of a Satin Urban Jungle Colorshift wrap.
That one is mesmerizing to see in the second video embedded below, though the hidden Easter Eggs are even more astonishing. First of all, on the hood, there’s an embossed matte-black Raging Bull that is visible only when looked at from a certain angle. Secondly, the company marks all the wraps done for Lynn with a hidden bunny, with the Playboy connection working out like a charm as a literal Easter Egg.
