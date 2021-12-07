Drake Sits in the Cockpit of His Jet, Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh for Designing It

There are a few things Drake does a bit better than the rest, which doesn’t necessarily include his music. The rapper is casually cool about his fortune and flaunts it naturally, especially when it comes to his plane, Air Drake. The aircraft received a makeover from Virgil Abloh, the designer that passed away last month.
Celebrities took it to social media to share their tributes for Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh. Drake used the opportunity to remind everyone the fashion icon gave his jet, Air Drake, a makeover.
A week ago, his tribute to Abloh included a vow to keep flying in the plane he redesigned: “My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother, thank you for everything,” Drake wrote on his social media.
Back in 2020, while everyone was busy spending time in front of the TV, Drake and Virgil Abloh had big plans: to give Air Drake a makeover. The Louis Vuitton creative director put his signature on the design, which seems to have taken inspiration from Drake’s cover art for his 2013 hit album, “Nothing Was the Same.” The cover displayed blue skies and fluffy white clouds.
Back then, Abloh shared a set of pictures with the progress, writing: “the tail number is a problem and the FBO is a whole other story... ?” The exterior wrap features Drake company’s October’s Very Own (OVO) owl symbol, as well as the name, “Air Drake.”
The reason why Drake chose Abloh wasn’t just because of his Louis Vuitton connections, but also because he had a civil engineering degree, which he completed in 2002.
Drake didn’t give us an insight into the interior of the Boeing 767 jet, but, initially, there was a lot of gold detailing on the walls, velvet couches, and fully carpeted flooring.
Now the rapper shared a video of the exterior of his plane, with a coin engraved with “Virgil was here,” and also gave us a glimpse of the cockpit of his $185 million jet, as he smiled brightly at the camera.
